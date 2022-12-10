Creative Planning Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 542.2% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 54,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

NYSE CI opened at $332.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $211.97 and a 1-year high of $336.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

