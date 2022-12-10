Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $377,321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,886,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $113,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 276.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.