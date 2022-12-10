Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.68.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

