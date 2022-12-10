Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $44.51 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.39% of TTEC worth $44,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 151.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 65.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 31.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC Increases Dividend

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.