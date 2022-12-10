Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.20% of Primo Water worth $47,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

