Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428,073 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Southern worth $67,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

