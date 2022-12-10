Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,509,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NSC opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

