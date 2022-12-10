Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,153 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $66,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 97.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.60. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

