Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $257,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 931.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,309,000 after purchasing an additional 271,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.