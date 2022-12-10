Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ROP opened at $431.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.