Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

