Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.94 and its 200 day moving average is $231.41. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

