Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in eBay by 51.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in eBay by 8.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in eBay by 98.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 152,333 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.64.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

