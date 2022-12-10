8,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

