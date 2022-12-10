Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,606 shares of company stock worth $378,745 over the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

