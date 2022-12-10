Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,900 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

