Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ferrari by 11.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $271.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.