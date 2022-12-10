Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,154,040 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1,923.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154,040 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.40% of Barnes Group worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE B opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,130 shares of company stock worth $2,804,323. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

