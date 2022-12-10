Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $39.28 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.59% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $39,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

