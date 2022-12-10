Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,536,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $41,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

