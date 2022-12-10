Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.85% of Independence Realty Trust worth $39,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

IRT opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

