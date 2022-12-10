Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Agilysys were worth $39,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGYS stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 190.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

