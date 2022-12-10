Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1,918.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,892 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $40,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.59 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

