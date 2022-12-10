Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.64 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.