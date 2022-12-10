Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.64 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 17,843.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658,446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of CNH Industrial worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 699,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

