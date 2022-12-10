Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $40.24 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.77% of Sun Country Airlines worth $40,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 232,588 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,784 shares of company stock valued at $259,344 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 1.32. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

