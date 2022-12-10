Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

JCI stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

