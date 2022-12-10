Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Newmont were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

