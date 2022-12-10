Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,969 shares of company stock worth $36,866,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $265.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.