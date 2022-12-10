Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.