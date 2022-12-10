Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,401 shares of company stock worth $10,265,052. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Shares of IT stock opened at $343.30 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

