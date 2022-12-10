iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.