Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.02 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.90% of RH worth $47,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Activity

RH Price Performance

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average is $265.80.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

