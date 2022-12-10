Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,527 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

