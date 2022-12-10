Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.49% of Sprout Social worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.17 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

