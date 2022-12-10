Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 17,702 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.33% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

