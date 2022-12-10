Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

