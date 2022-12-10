Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Booking were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,875.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

