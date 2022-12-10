Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,893,057 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $722,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.68 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $186.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

