Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $748.65 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $748,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $241.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

