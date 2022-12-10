Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $811.20 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 541.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.98% of Duke Energy worth $811,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

