Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 318,726 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of General Motors worth $59,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.28 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.