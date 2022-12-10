Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $829.94 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.05% of Applied Materials worth $829,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

AMAT stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

