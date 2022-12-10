The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $57,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

