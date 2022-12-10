Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Diamondback Energy worth $63,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 101,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

