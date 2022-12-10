Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.32.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.