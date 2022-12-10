Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,969,072 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $955,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,077,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,748,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

