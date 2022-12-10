Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.