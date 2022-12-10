Paloma Partners Management Co Has $525,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.5% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $20,970,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,088,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $393.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

