Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

